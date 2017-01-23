More ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fakery! Family Only Bought Cow Sabrina For TV

Busted! The Alaskan Bush People have been caught staging scenes and fudging facts in past seasons. And now, the Brown clan has been found guilty once again of reality TV fakery.

On last week’s episode, Billy Brown, 64, and four of his seven children bought a brown milking cow named Sabrina from the local town of Hoonah to help the “wild” clan become more “independent” in their Browntown village.

But according to a local Washington newspaper, the Discovery Channel hit series’ crew set up the entire shot — and then got rid of the poor cow!

PHOTOS: Kourtney & Kendall Partied As Kim Was ATTACKED At Gunpoint — Why She Was Alone

In August, Edelweiss Dairy owner Hans Wolfisberg was “first contacted by producers of the show,” the Lynden Tribune article reported. “They were in need of a cow, and the Wolfisbergs were in supply.”

And then, rather than welcome Sabrina into the family as it appeared on the show, the clan just gave her away.

“After moving to Alaska, Sabrina would stay with the Brown family for a month while video footage was shot, before being adopted by an Alaskan local to live out the remainder of her life,” the article continued.

Sadly, the family is notorious for misrepresenting their lives on camera.

As Radar exclusively reported, son Noah Brown’s onetime “girlfriend,” Karryna, was actually a Californian actress.

PHOTOS: Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Kylie Jenner’s Transformation – See The Shocking Changes In 11 Photos

In a more shocking example, the Billy and son Bam Bam — who claim to be lifelong Alaskan citizens — plead guilty to lying about their state residency on official government forms. The men admitted to actually spending much of their time in the mainland U.S.

And when the clan does stay in Alaska, they often sleep in hotels rather than their homemade village, locals told Radar last year.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.