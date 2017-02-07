‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fakery? Bam Plays Arcade Games, Drives In 2010 Music Video

On the family’s hit reality show Alaskan Bush People, Billy Brown and his wife Ami and seven children claim to be born and raised in the wilderness, miles away from the nearest town and modern technology.

But in a bizarre music video from 2010 — four years before the family found reality TV fame — second oldest brother Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown acts more like a city boy than a member of the bush’s “Wolf Pack.”

In the clip, posted by a YouTube user claiming to be Bam himself, the now 32-year-old plays arcade games with his brother Bear, 29, father Billy, 64, and other family members and friends.

During another scene, Bam drives a car down the road.

In addition to acting like a normal family, it’s apparent that at least Bam had access to devices including a cell phone or video camera.

The clan has been caught fudging the facts about their past before.

According to Ami’s estranged brother and mother, the former child bride, now 53, didn’t survive a poverty-stricken, abusive home before Billy whisked her away to Alaska at just 15.

“She was spoiled rotten!” Ami’s mom Earlene Branson, 84, told Radar in an exclusive interview.

Also, Billy and Bam plead guilty to lying about their Alaskan residency on government documents between 2010 and 2013. Instead of living in the Alaskan wilderness, the clan actually spent a lot of time in the lower 48 states.

The Browns have always shut down fakery claims.

“I don’t really let it bother me,” oldest brother Matt, 33, told Radar in 2015. “I know who I am.”