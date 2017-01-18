Destroyed By Fame! Aaron Rodgers Showmance With Olivia Munn Has Shattered Family, Says Source

NFL star Aaron Rodgers is hiding a secret heartbreak as his Green Pay Packers head closer to the Super Bowl! An insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he hasn’t spoken to his brother Jordan for two years, and Olivia Munn may be to blame.

A source close to Aaron told Radar, “Olivia and Aaron’s brother Jordan had a huge blowout fight a couple years back in LA. Jordan accused Olivia of using Aaron to boost her fame and status!”

“The fight started over Jordan accusing her of not allowing Aaron time to spend with his family and escalated from there to Jordan calling her fame hungry,” said the insider.

After the blowout, the source said, the brothers cut off contact. And it’s been two years since they spoke!

Now, “a lot of the family hates her,” said the insider.

PHOTOS: JoJo Fletcher & New Fiancé Jordan Rodgers Make Their Debut On ‘GMA’

Indeed, Aaron’s father Ed Rodgers recently gave an interview to the New York Times saying, “Fame can change things.”

Ed also corroborated a Bleacher Report story that alleged he and Aaron’s mother, Darla Rodgers, had sent gifts to Aaron and Olivia in 2014 that were then mailed back to them. The report also states that Aaron didn’t attend his own grandfather’s funeral because of the family feud.

Meanwhile the family remains tight otherwise. Jordan, 28, who is engaged to Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, 26, is still close with his brother Luke Rodgers and his parents, even bringing JoJo to his hometown to meet them on the ABC show.

PHOTOS: JoJo Fletcher’s Final Two Men Jordan Rodgers & Robby Hayes’ Darkest Secrets REVEALED

Aaron and Olivia were not present for the home date and Jordan said on the show that he misses his brother a lot and hopes they repair the relationship one day.

But Munn, 36, stands in the way of any hope to smooth things over in the Rodgers family, according to the insider.

The source alleged, “She can be really combative. Jordan had told Aaron before the final fight that she wasn’t good for him. It seems like she will do anything to keep him from his family simply because they don’t like her.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.