Design Disaster! Whoopi Goldberg Shows Off Bizarre Outfit

‘I am fashion’s biggest nightmare,’ confesses ‘The View’ co-host.

Whoopi Goldberg has no shame when it comes to what she wears! Click through RadarOnline.com’s to see the fashionably challenged star’s latest weird wardrobe choice!

Goldberg turned heads when she attended the recent 2017 Couture Council Awards Luncheon in New York in this colorful getup.

“Normally, when you see me, I am fashion’s biggest nightmare,” she has said of her eclectic taste in clothes.

“Nothing seems to match or come together,” she noted of her sense of style.

Still, Goldberg, 61, thinks she’s doing everyone a favor by dressing like she does.

“Fashion is starting to look a little bit beige. Please don’t make us look beige,” she once said.

"Do not be afraid to go in a weird, different direction, because today's weird direction is next year's normal," she insisted.

