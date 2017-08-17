Vicki Replaced! ‘RHOC’ Cancer Faker Brooks Ayers Moves On To New Girlfriend thumbnail

Vicki Replaced! ‘RHOC’ Cancer Faker Brooks Ayers Moves On To New Girlfriend

Meet the brunette bombshell Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend is romancing.

Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers has been hiding out in Fishers, Indiana ever since his split from the Real Housewives of Orange County star, but he hasn’t been alone! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Ayers is in a new relationship.
Move over, Vicki! According to Ayers’ Facebook page, he is in a relationship with Christy Groves Lindeman.
The two can’t get enough of each other, as they have posted many photos together since January 2017.
According to Lindeman’s Facebook page, she works as a Sales Director in Indiana.
In exclusive photos obtained by Radar, Ayers was spotted leaving his Fishers, Indiana apartment on Monday, August 14. The photos are the first time he has been photographed in two years.
Ayers looked healthy in the photos years after his fake cancer scandal.
“He seemed very chill and relaxed in his flip flops and shorts,” an eyewitness exclusively told Radar. “What better place to get away from all the paparazzi and chaos than to move to the small, Midwest town of Fishers, Indiana.”
Ayers and Gunvalson split in August 2015 after he admitted to forging medical records that alleged he suffered from stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Despite the forgery, he maintains he was diagnosed with cancer.
But Ayers isn’t the only one who has moved on, as Gunvalson is now dating Steve Lodge.

