"They are already separated, but are still living together," a source told Radar about Stodden, 22, and Hutchison, 56. "It is a horribly awkward existence." Keller signed the papers for Stodden to marry the Green Mile actor when she was just 16, but admitted to Radar, " I don't think it is a very healthy [relationship] . I don't think it has turned into a healthy one."

Courtney Stodden's mom initially supported her marriage to decades-older Doug Hutchison, but now, Krista Keller told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the whole thing was a huge mistake! Click through the gallery to find out what the teen bride's mom had to say amid new rumors they're ready for divorce.

As Radar reported, the couple's marriage hit a low point on December 31, 2016. "They went to separate New Year's Eve parties. Doug seems cool, but inside he is just falling apart right now . Courtney is his life," an insider said.

Keller told Radar that she believes Stodden's recent behavior is a big red flag. "If you are in a marriage and you feel like you need to go out like that then there is something wrong in the relationship," she said.

Keller emphatically supports her youngest child's decision to leave her marriage, telling Radar, "It was very unnatural for her to be with someone that much older and I think the problems played themselves out."

A source told Radar that the young aspiring actress is desperate to get out of her marriage . "Courtney drinks all day and is always ready to party," the source claimed. "She is realizing now that she wants to live her life and she feels like a hostage with Doug."

Keller and Stodden haven't spoken since their join appearance on The Mother Daughter Experiment and she blames Hutchison for the tension. "She told me he doesn't want her to be as close to me until I apologize to him," Keller said about her son-in-law. "He doesn't deserve an apology from me! He was not the guy being honest. I haven't really regretted being 100 per cent honest. If I would have lied on national television I wouldn't have been able to look at myself in the mirror."

Stodden's shut out mother told Radar that she holds out hope for a reconciliation, however, and prays that her daughter was not influenced by anyone when deciding to leave Hutchison. "I love my daughter very much. I hope she is able to decide what is best for her without anyone else's opinion," she said. "I hope it is a decision she is comfortable with."

Keller told Radar that she and Stodden spoke on Christmas, but their relationship is still in shambles . "I miss the laughter and the fun we used to have," Keller confessed. "She looks great, whatever she's doing. I want her to be happy."