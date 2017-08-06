Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Hit Red Carpet During Financial Mess
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attended a sing-a-long screening of "The Lion King" with their kids on Saturday, August 5. The reality TV star and mom of five looked puffy and unkempt as she hit the red carpet with her kids and husband in tow. As Radar readers know, Spelling and McDermott have been facing a huge mess involving their finances. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!
Photo credit: Getty Images
The money woes never end for Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 50. But on Aug. 5, they were out and about posing for photographers at the screening of "The Lion King" in which the audience can sing along.
And a source exclusively told Radar that Spelling has given her hubby a harsh reality check as they struggle with money. According to a source close to McDermott, the actor previously put his sobriety on the back burner — but has had a change of heart after a talk with his wife of ten years.
Photo credit: Getty Images
According to the Radar source, Dean is focusing on his recovery again. "He went through a period where he was not making his recovery the top priority in his life and it definitely started to take its toll on his marriage and family," the source said.
Photo credit: Getty Images
At the "Lion King" event, the two and their brood of kids seemed to enjoy posing for the cameras. But harried mom Spelling, who detailed her stress on the reality show True Tori, looked disheveled and messy as she wore a jean jacket vest with a pale pink sundress underneath.
Photo credit: Getty Images
"The last couple of months have been really tough on them," the source told Radar about the pair's fight to stay on top of the bills. The poor little rich girl daughter of the late Aaron Spellinghas fessed up to debts in the past.
