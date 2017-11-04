Tom Hardy Falls On The Set Of Venom – See The Photos

Action hero Tom Hardy has had an on-set scare filming his new blockbuster 'Venom' in Atlanta. And RadarOnline.com has all the details of the drama involving the British hunk – click for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hardy fell while doing a stunt on the gritty 'Venom' set in Atlanta before some assistants rushed to his aid.

'Venom' is a Sony Marvel 'Spider-Man' spin-off that sees Hardy take on the role of Venom but he also has an alter ego Eddie Brock. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hardy showed off his bulging muscles in a grey vest while sporting jeans and heavy boots too. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After his fall the crew took a 'time-out' on the set before resuming filming to make sure the star was ok. Photo credit: BACKGRID