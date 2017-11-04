Tom Hardy Falls On The Set Of Venom – See The Photos thumbnail

Tom Hardy Falls On The Set Of Venom – See The Photos

Action hero has a scare while filming new blockbuster in Atlanta.

Action hero Tom Hardy has had an on-set scare filming his new blockbuster 'Venom' in Atlanta. And RadarOnline.com has all the details of the drama involving the British hunk – click for more.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hardy fell while doing a stunt on the gritty 'Venom' set in Atlanta before some assistants rushed to his aid.
The 40-year-old actor – who likes to do a lot of his own stunts – appeared to be a little shaken but got back on his feet and continued filming.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

'Venom' is a Sony Marvel 'Spider-Man' spin-off that sees Hardy take on the role of Venom but he also has an alter ego Eddie Brock.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hardy showed off his bulging muscles in a grey vest while sporting jeans and heavy boots too.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

After his fall the crew took a 'time-out' on the set before resuming filming to make sure the star was ok.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Tom Cruise suffered some serious injuries on set of 'Mission Impossible 6' earlier this year when a stunt he was performing went wrong as he leapt from one building to another.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hardy did not appear to be badly hurt after his fall as he was seen joking with crew members and some extras on the set of his new blockbuster.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

