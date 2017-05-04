1 of 12
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently filming for season 8, and the drama is just getting started! Click through these slides to find out what happened at this year’s notorious Posche fashion show!
“She swore at the girls working,” the insider explained. “She looked like she was ready to throw a glass!”
“The kid Aaron’s mother came down the stairs with a picture of Aaron and said, ‘You’re disgusting! How could you act like this at a fundraiser?’” the source added. “Aaron’s girlfriend who has his baby was crying that they could act like this at a fundraiser.”
“So when it came time for the fundraiser, Melissa, Teresa, and Danielle weren’t allowed to stay,” the insider said. “They bought tickets but they couldn’t go up.”
“After they left it was great!” the source said. “Siggy and Dolores stayed, and Teresa, Melissa and Danielle got mad that they stayed. Siggy and Dolores told them ‘f**k off!’ They stayed, they danced, they had a great time.”
