1 of 12

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently filming for season 8, and the drama is just getting started! Click through these slides to find out what happened at this year’s notorious Posche fashion show!

Dinner with the girls... A little Vino 🍷 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 3, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT “Teresa came with the girls,” an insider revealed to Radar exclusively. ”She had her little tribe with her — Danielle Staub and Melissa. They came downstairs where the models were and Teresa was just ballistic.”

Giudice, 44, picked a fight with DePaola, 56, but it was unclear why.

BACKGRID BACKGRID “She swore at the girls working,” the insider explained. “She looked like she was ready to throw a glass!”

“Teresa got in Kim’s face,” the source noted. “So Kim got back in her face.”

“The kid Aaron’s mother came down the stairs with a picture of Aaron and said, ‘You’re disgusting! How could you act like this at a fundraiser?’” the source added. “Aaron’s girlfriend who has his baby was crying that they could act like this at a fundraiser.”

Getty Images Getty Images “So when it came time for the fundraiser, Melissa, Teresa, and Danielle weren’t allowed to stay,” the insider said. “They bought tickets but they couldn’t go up.”

Getty Images Getty Images “After they left it was great!” the source said. “Siggy and Dolores stayed, and Teresa, Melissa and Danielle got mad that they stayed. Siggy and Dolores told them ‘f**k off!’ They stayed, they danced, they had a great time.”