‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Flaunts New Man, Spills Out Of Skimpy Dress At VMAs

Teen Mom OG
's Amber Portwood
could not stop smiling during Sunday's MTV VMAs as she debuted her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon
! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the reality star, 27, was recently caught making out with her man at Indiana marina. They reportedly met while she was in Los Angeles filming Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition
with her former fiancée Matt Baier
. "Andrew worked in production on the show, and spent a lot of time with Amber. He worked on all her confessional scenes. Andrew quickly developed feelings for Amber, and made the first move," said a source. While Glennon is allegedly $8K in debt, Portwood's ex, Baier, has recently been accused of failing to pay child support to five women! Fellow Teen Mom
stars, Jenelle Evans
and Farrah Abraham
, Briana DeJesus
, Catelynn Lowell
and Leah Messer
were also present at the ritzy event.