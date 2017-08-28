Swift Revenge! The 10 Worst Kimye Disses From Taylor’s New Music Video

Taylor Swift dropped the new music video for her latest smash hit "Look What You Made Me Do" at last night's Kim Kardashian ! Click through a dozen of Swift's Kardashian-bashin' jabs, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals why the 36-year-old KUWTK star is not at all amused! dropped the new music video for her latest smash hit "Look What You Made Me Do" at last night's MTV VMA Awards and she didn't hold back any punches when it came to nemesis,! Click through a dozen of Swift's Kardashian-bashin' jabs, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals why the 36-year-old KUWTK star is not at all amused! Photo credit: Getty/TaylorSwiftVEVO

In one of the opening scenes to her music video, which already has over 20 million hits on Vevo, Swift is stuck in a bathtub – unable to get out because she is covered in diamonds. Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO

Swift uses a diamond choker as a gag in her video. When reliving the robbery on last season's KUWTK, Kardashian was in tears when describing how the robbers had gagged her! What's more, a similar shot of Kim biting a ring was reported to have potentially sparked the robbers to raid Kardashian. Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO

In the following scene, Swift is seen walking with four other ladies who look strikingly similar to Kardashian's sister, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian , 38, as well as Kendall , 22, and Kylie Jenner , 20! Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO

Swift may have been mocking the Kardashian kween AGAIN when she pulls up to a boutique surrounded by paparazzi. The scene would be all too familiar to the Kardashian sisters, who are constantly hounded by photographers when they visit their DASH boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif.! Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO

As Radar reported, the bad blood between Swift and Kim started when hubby, West, wrote lyrics into his song "Famous" that blasted Swift. "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b***h famous," West wrote. Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO

In one of Swift's more subtle maybe disses to Kim, she is seen taking selfies while wearing a leopard outfit. Prior to Kim's wardrobe makeover, she was constantly wearing leopard print and it is no secret she loves to take selfies. She even published a whole book of them! Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO

The 26-year-old blonde "Trouble" singer tried to end her feud with Kardashian and West last year when she wrote on social media, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009." Swift ends the "Look What You Made Me Do" video by saying, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative." Clearly she isn't keeping up her façade anymore! Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO

After Kim posted video PROOF that Swift gave West permission to use her in his "Famous" video, Kimye fans swamped Swift's social media with snake emojis. Then, she slammed Swift on social media and said, " Wait it's legit National Snake Day ? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything, these days!" Kardashian has even blocked the use of snake emojis on all of her social media sites. Photo credit: Getty

So how does Kim feel about the video? "Kim and Kanye were not laughing at all after they saw this and there will be hell to pay," a Kardashian insider told Radar exclusively. Click here to watch the entire video! Photo credit: TaylorSwiftVEVO