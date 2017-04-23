1 of 8

Tamra Judge's shocking new face was on display after a gym trip when the reality star was caught makeup-free and looking totally different. Click through the gallery to see her bizarre transformation.

The 48-year-old grandmother left the hair salon with waves in her hair that highlighted her brand new face!

Schaffner explained Judge could have also undergone other procedures : "It is also possible that she's had skin resurfacing with lasers or chemical peels."

Knifestyles of the rich and famous! NYC Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman , who has not treated Judge, claimed that she appeared to have had surgery to achieve her big change. "Tamra's new look seems to be attributed to smoother and clearer skin. In her previous photos, her skin had many irregularities, including papules, pustules and wrinkles," the medical expert said.

Judge's new curls couldn't hide her revamped features . "The mark in between her eyebrows appears to be skin atrophy from a steroid injection, likely injected to treat a pimple in the area. Her under eyes show lines and wrinkles. But in the new photos, her skin looks smoother and wrinkle-free. This may be the result of laser or chemical peels, and a little Botox as well," Dr. Schulman told Radar.

Dr. Anthony Youn , who has not treated Judge, noted to Radar: "I suspect that she's had some help from a plastic surgeon. It appears that she's had Botox to smooth wrinkles of her forehead and crow's feet. She also may have had injections of filler into her smile lines and cheeks to smooth and plump them out. Her skin also looks pristine, which may be the result of multiple skin tightening treatments like Fractora. Overall, she looks great!"