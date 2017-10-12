Steven Tyler Treats Much-Younger GF To Shopping Spree After Health Crisis

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler , 69, was spotted out and about with his much-younger girlfriend in Los Angeles, weeks after his horrific health crisis. As RadarOnline.com readers know, the rocker suffered a sudden seizure during one of his shows. He and the band decided to cancel the remainder of their South America tour so that Tyler could go back to the United States for treatment . Click through to see how he’s doing now! Photo credit: BACKGRID

After suffering an unexpected seizure backstage in South America, Tyler took to social media to assure his fans he was doing just fine, adding that he would, however, be taking time to recover.

"I am not in a life threatening condition," he wrote on Twitter after the incident, "but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances."

His band also released a statement after canceling the remainder of their AeroVederci tour.

"Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time," read the statement.

While Tyler stayed away from the spotlight after his health scare, he is now back and looking healthier than ever!

The two seemed to enjoy some retail therapy as they spent a romantic day out in the city.