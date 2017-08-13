‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Is Dumped By Boyfriend

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder has revealed boyfriend Patrick Meagher dumped her after their four-year anniversary of togetherness.

Just one day after Schroeder had posted an Instagram tribute to Meagher for their anniversary, Schroeder stunned fans on social media by revealing their split. Schroeder was crying on Instagram and wrote that she’d even planned a special anniversary vacation to Mexico for the two of them. But it wasn’t to be.

PHOTOS: Love Or Loathe Him? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ James Most Explosive Moments — From Sex, To Lies & (Of Course) Booze

She disclosed on Twitter, with a photo reference to Sex and the City: The Movie, in which the character Carrie Bradshaw attacked her boyfriend Mr. Big for rejecting their wedding, “Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico. Call me Carrie Bradshaw.”

PHOTOS: Desperate For Fame! See The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Before SUR

Schroeder also wrote to her friend, comedian Rachael O’Brien, “Currently…. @rachaelnobrien, will you accompany me to Mexico, close the shades & feed me oatmeal on the trip I planned.” All had seemed fine for Schroeder on Friday, when she posted a photo of herself with Meagher, captioning it, “I met this gangster 4 years ago. And we’ve been together consistently without one disagreement ever…”

But Schroeder was being sarcastic as she and Meagher have broken up before. And in fact, as Radar has reported, she has previously said, “We fight all the time.”

And this weekend, she told followers it was over for them again. Schroeder had briefly quit Vanderpump Rules to make their relationship work, moving from Los Angeles to New York to be with Meagher during season 3. But they split up and she returned to the Bravo show for season 4.

PHOTOS: Sex Tapes, Lies & More! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Dirtiest Secrets EXPOSED

Schroeder and Meagher, a radio host, reconciled this May, however, as Radar reported.

Schroeder’s life has included plenty of scandals and feuds with co-stars and the drama continues as her on-again, off-again relationship with Meagher is kaput again!

PHOTOS: Girls Gone Wild! Katie Maloney’s CRAZY Bachelorette Party Exposed

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.