Sofia Vergara won't let husband Joe Manganiello turning 40 go unnoticed — she boarded him up on a plane and jetted off to Bora Bora with family as a big surprise!
The Magic Mike star and Vergara were also joined by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, during the couple's tropical getaway.
Manganiello's brother, Nicholas Manganiello, plus his wife and daughter were also part of the trip across the sea.
RadarOnline.com readers know that Vergara has been wrapped up in an embryo battle this past year with her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb, who is determined to put the embryos in a surrogate and try to bring them to birth.
However, despite her legal battle with Loeb, Vergara and Manganiello are looking to move forward together and start their own family.
Radar exclusively reported that the duo, who just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, told their closest pals that their surrogate is pregnant !
"Sofia and Joe are so excited and beyond happy," the insider told Radar in December. "They don't care if it is a boy or a girl, as long as the baby is healthy. Sofia is even already setting up the nursery!"
