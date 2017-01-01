1 of 9

Sofia Vergara won't let husband Joe Manganiello turning 40 go unnoticed — she boarded him up on a plane and jetted off to Bora Bora with family as a big surprise!

My bday boy😍😍😍#nofilter A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:06pm PST The 44-year-old star posted photos of Joe on her Instagram page nearly one week after they arrived on the island, captioning one: "My bday boy.'

The Magic Mike star and Vergara were also joined by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, during the couple's tropical getaway.

Manganiello's brother, Nicholas Manganiello, plus his wife and daughter were also part of the trip across the sea.

Nick Loeb, who is determined to put the embryos in a surrogate and try to bring them to birth. RadarOnline.com readers know that Vergara has been wrapped up in an embryo battle this past year with her ex-fiancé

However, despite her legal battle with Loeb, Vergara and Manganiello are looking to move forward together and start their own family.