Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Spend Thanksgiving Apart – See The Photos

Disick spends time in New York while Richie goes solo in Los Angeles.

By
Posted on
Sofia Richie was 'home alone' for Thanksgiving without her boyfriend Scott Disick. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more details.

Scott Disick, 34, hit-up New York City with his son Mason, 7, in tow.

The pair toured the trendy Soho area and were spotted buying sneakers together.

The father and son seemed in good spirits as they wrapped up in the cooler weather as they toured the Big Apple together stopping off at Bar Pitti for some food.

Meanwhile, several thousand miles away Richie, 19, was spotted out on her own as she picked-up food to go from Lovi's Deli in Calabasas.

Richie wore a hoodie and sweatpants as she clutched her cell phone during her food run.

The tiny blonde was escorted by a hulking bodyguard as she quickly made her way through the stores just before Thanksgiving.

The couple recently enjoyed a dinner date in Malibu and it appears that they are still going strong despite their separation for Thanksgiving.

