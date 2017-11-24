HOME ALONE Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Spend Thanksgiving Apart – See The Photos Disick spends time in New York while Richie goes solo in Los Angeles. By Cliff Renfrew Posted on Nov 24, 2017 @ 13:47PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 8BACKGRID Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Spend Thanksgiving Apart – See The Photos 1 of 8 1 of 8Sofia Richie was 'home alone' for Thanksgiving without her boyfriend Scott Disick. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more details.Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 8Scott Disick, 34, hit-up New York City with his son Mason, 7, in tow.Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 8The pair toured the trendy Soho area and were spotted buying sneakers together.Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 8The father and son seemed in good spirits as they wrapped up in the cooler weather as they toured the Big Apple together stopping off at Bar Pitti for some food.Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 8Meanwhile, several thousand miles away Richie, 19, was spotted out on her own as she picked-up food to go from Lovi's Deli in Calabasas.Photo credit: BACKGRID6 of 8Richie wore a hoodie and sweatpants as she clutched her cell phone during her food run.Photo credit: BACKGRID 7 of 8The tiny blonde was escorted by a hulking bodyguard as she quickly made her way through the stores just before Thanksgiving.Photo credit: BACKGRID8 of 8The couple recently enjoyed a dinner date in Malibu and it appears that they are still going strong despite their separation for Thanksgiving. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Sofia Richie was 'home alone' for Thanksgiving without her boyfriend Scott Disick. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more details.Photo credit: BACKGRIDScott Disick, 34, hit-up New York City with his son Mason, 7, in tow.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe pair toured the trendy Soho area and were spotted buying sneakers together.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe father and son seemed in good spirits as they wrapped up in the cooler weather as they toured the Big Apple together stopping off at Bar Pitti for some food.Photo credit: BACKGRIDMeanwhile, several thousand miles away Richie, 19, was spotted out on her own as she picked-up food to go from Lovi's Deli in Calabasas.Photo credit: BACKGRIDRichie wore a hoodie and sweatpants as she clutched her cell phone during her food run.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe tiny blonde was escorted by a hulking bodyguard as she quickly made her way through the stores just before Thanksgiving.Photo credit: BACKGRIDThe couple recently enjoyed a dinner date in Malibu and it appears that they are still going strong despite their separation for Thanksgiving. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Scott Disick Sofia Richie Comments