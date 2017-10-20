Change Of Pace! Shia LaBeouf Looks Calm At Airport After Anger Management Sentence thumbnail

Change Of Pace! Shia LaBeouf Looks Calm At Airport After Anger Management Sentence

Will the actor finally be able to keep his cool, with professional help?

Shia LaBeouf was spotted at LAX in California after returning from his date before the court in Georgia to answer for his scandalous arrest last summer.

LaBeouf, 31, looked subdued as he made his way through the airport on Oct. 19.

The troubled actor was returning from Savannah, Georgia, where he had to face the court to answer for his public intoxication arrest last July.

He pleaded guilty at sentencing, and the judge on the case ordered him into anger management counseling and put him on probation. His public drunkenness charge was dismissed and his disorderly conduct charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Back in L.A., LeBeouf made his way through LAX without incident.

As part of his sentencing, “he must complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days of his sentencing,” the court clerk said.

As Radar reported, the evening LaBeouf was arrested, he was caught on camera going on a racist rant against police officers.

Do you think that Shia can keep out of trouble this time around?

