Change Of Pace! Shia LaBeouf Looks Calm At Airport After Anger Management Sentence

Shia LaBeouf
was spotted at LAX in California after returning from his date before the court in Georgia to answer for his scandalous arrest last summer.
LaBeouf, 31, looked subdued as he made his way through the airport on Oct. 19.
The troubled actor was returning from Savannah, Georgia, where he had to face the court to answer for his public intoxication arrest last July.
He pleaded guilty at sentencing
, and the judge on the case ordered him into anger management counseling and put him on probation. His public drunkenness charge was dismissed and his disorderly conduct charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Back in L.A., LeBeouf made his way through LAX without incident.
As part of his sentencing, “he must complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days of his sentencing,” the court clerk said.
Do you think that Shia can keep out of trouble this time around? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.