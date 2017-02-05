1 of 8
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Selma Blair is trying to move past her embarrassing episode last summer that had her removed from a plane, but the fact is, she may be far from better.
RadarOnline.com has learned the 44-year-old had another public meltdown on Feb. 4 that left eyewitnesses very "uncomfortable."
Blair posted about the incident on Instagram, where her eyes were still full of tears as she described what happened: "Ok. So my head is pounding. I drove away from a gas bump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur," her rant began.
As Radar reported, Blair's "crap day" comes less than a year after she was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher on her way home from Cancun, Mexico, in June. The People vs. O.J. star, who had been traveling first class with four-year-old son Arthur Saint, was allegedly enjoying a glass of wine when she suddenly freaked out.
She began screaming the following statements about an unknown male: "He burns my private parts. He won't let me eat or drink. He beats me. He's going to kill me." Then, four months later, Blair appeared on The Talk to reveal what really happened during her "psychotic blackout."
"I was going through something, I had a glass of wine," she told the hosts. "Someone gave me a pill that I thought was something I had taken before which I don't take on a regular basis." She added, "It was something completely different, a very bad choice, and I had a total psychotic blackout."
Since then, Blair has been trying to move on by stepping out with her new boyfriend, Ron Carlson. However, the pair may already be facing trouble after Radar exclusively revealed that he's already dealt with enough drama following his brutal divorce. Do you think Blair needs help? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: