Selena Gomez shared a hug with some friends outside of church, smiling as she listened to new boyfriend The Weeknd's "Starboy" on her phone — see the photos!
Selena looked to be in a good mood as she snuggled up to her pals.
Of course, the 24-year-old has a lot to smile about these days.
Gomez stepped away from the limelight this summer to deal with "anxiety, panic attacks and depression." Sources told Radar she checked into a rehab facility shortly thereafter.
The singer canceled her Revival tour in late August, telling fans she needed to focus on herself and her health.
An insider revealed to Radar in September that she wasn't being treated for drug-related problems (though she's been rumored to in the past) — but more so for her medical diagnosis and depression.
After returning to the spotlight, the "Hands to Myself" hit-maker seems happier than ever.
For her day out, the Gomez was also caught listening to The Weeknd's "Startboy" on her iPhone, a dead giveaway of their budding romance.
As Radar reported, the recently rehabbed starlet was caught cozying up to the hip-hop artist only weeks after he admitted to "heavy" drug use.
Shortly after the photos of their night out surfaced, The Weeknd's model ex Bella Hadid ceremoniously unfollowed Selena on Instagram.
