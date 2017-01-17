1 of 11

Selena looked to be in a good mood as she snuggled up to her pals.

Of course, the 24-year-old has a lot to smile about these days.

An insider revealed to Radar in September that she wasn't being treated for drug-related problems (though she's been rumored to in the past) — but more so for her medical diagnosis and depression.

After returning to the spotlight, the "Hands to Myself" hit-maker seems happier than ever.

For her day out, the Gomez was also caught listening to The Weeknd's "Startboy" on her iPhone, a dead giveaway of their budding romance.

Bella Hadid ceremoniously unfollowed Selena on Instagram. Shortly after the photos of their night out surfaced, The Weeknd's model ex