1 of 11

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Is Selena Gomez taking relationship tips from Taylor Swift? Gomez whisked new boyfriend The Weeknd away for a PDA-heavy trip to Italy that called to mind Swift's summer vacation with short-lived boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. Will Gomez and her druggie rapper boyfriend go the distance, though?

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Gomez couldn't keep her hands off admitted "heavy" drug user The Weeknd, but his bad habits are worrying those who know her, according to insiders. A source close to the "Love Song" singer said that she had been popping pills like Ambien and Xanax for weeks when she entered rehab in 2016, only to be released in November. Gomez insisted it was only to treat complications from her lupus.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI On one of her social media posts, Gomez seemed to be sipping a glass of red wine , a major red flag. "Some of Selena's close friends and family want to stage an intervention before it's too late," a source told Radar. "They fear that this is not going to end well."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Amore or more trouble? "Everyone has tried to step in at different points in Selena's life but after so many ups and downs a lot of people close to her are just kind of at a loss as to what to do," a family friend told Radar previously.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Artemis Arzola, was one of the many people in her life who are fearful for her. "Selena's young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself," he exclusively told Radar. Gomez's uncle,was one of the many people in her life who are fearful for her. "Selena's young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself," he exclusively told Radar.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Heavy" drug user The Weeknd recently admitted his affinity for illegal substances like cocaine and marijuana . "I'll be completely honest with you," he told The Guardian. "The past couple of albums, I do get back to that. ... Sometimes you're like, I can't do this sober."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Weeknd and Gomez put on a PDA fest during the dinner in Florence, but his drug past was recently revealed. He said he first smoked weed at 11, and has since moved on to "heavy" drugs like ketamine, cocaine, mushrooms, MDMA, and more, according to a recent interview.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Unfortunately, Gomez wanted nothing to do with any advice about her choices. "She tells everyone to mind their own business and that it is her life," a source told Radar. "She is going to do what she wants to do."