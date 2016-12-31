1 of 8

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren't wasting any time making it clear to fans that they can't stay away from each other — much less keep their hands to themselves! Keep clicking through to see the latest PDA photo together in Aspen with their kids.

They even brought along their three kids to the slopes — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. The family appears to be on the mend after Kardashian and Disick faced a nasty breakup last year when he was caught getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The source even revealed to Radar that Kourtney is 'done playing games with him" and is beginning Disick to "put a ring on it!"