Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren't wasting any time making it clear to fans that they can't stay away from each other — much less keep their hands to themselves! Keep clicking through to see the latest PDA photo together in Aspen with their kids.
The 37-year-old Kardashian and Disick, 33, have been heating up their relationship again in Aspen, Colorado, over the holidays.
Their rekindled romance was in full swing after RadarOnline.com reported Kourtney's fling with a much-younger male model, which caused Disick to suffer a severe jealous meltdown.
"They never really stopped having sex," an insider told Radar during their Aspen trip. "She loves to make him jealous and her boy toy was just another attempt at doing so."
The source even revealed to Radar that Kourtney is 'done playing games with him" and is beginning Disick to "put a ring on it!"
And it also appears Kardashian's plan may be working as Disick has quickly cleaned up his act and has been spotted nonstop with her and the kids in recent weeks.
