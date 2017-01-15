Sasha Obama still doesn't care about ditching her family while her dad finishes his last week at the White House. In fact, she's putting on quite a show in Miami. Keep clicking through to see her latest party pics!

MEGA

MEGA

Do you think the Obamas should be worried about the future of their daughters? Tell us in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.