FameFlynet FameFlynet Robin Thicke's ex Paula Patton is keeping their 6-year-old son occupied while they battle it out for custody. Click through to see new photos of where she was taking Julian — and what the troubled singer was caught doing in the meantime!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Patton was spotted treating her young boy and his pal in Santa Monica on Jan. 28. Even though the trio all looked to be in high spirits, according to new disturbing reports, Patton's explosive custody battle with Thicke can't be far from her mind.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI When Patton filed the restraining order, she also noted in the documents that she too allegedly suffered abuse from Thicke while married from from 2005 to 2014: "Robin hit me with a closed first to my upper body and then pushed me onto the ground," she said about an incident that happened in 2013.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Thicke's team claims Patton is only smearing him with these claims because her stories are "nothing more than a retaliatory move" to win custody of Julian.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But the custody battle and allegations may finally be taking its toll on Thicke as he was spotted in Beverly Hills just three days after the restraining order went into motion, looking disheveled and exhausted.