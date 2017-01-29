1 of 10
Robin Thicke's ex Paula Patton is keeping their 6-year-old son occupied while they battle it out for custody. Click through to see new photos of where she was taking Julian — and what the troubled singer was caught doing in the meantime!
Patton was spotted treating her young boy and his pal in Santa Monica on Jan. 28. Even though the trio all looked to be in high spirits, according to new disturbing reports, Patton's explosive custody battle with Thicke can't be far from her mind.
"Julian is acting out in troubling ways, which include hyperventilating and just 'freaking out,'" a source reportedly said. "She's putting the boy in therapy to figure out what, if and how to fix it."
When Patton filed the restraining order, she also noted in the documents that she too allegedly suffered abuse from Thicke while married from from 2005 to 2014: "Robin hit me with a closed first to my upper body and then pushed me onto the ground," she said about an incident that happened in 2013.
She went on to accuse the singer of his nonstop cheating and his dangerous dabbling in drugs.
Thicke's team claims Patton is only smearing him with these claims because her stories are "nothing more than a retaliatory move" to win custody of Julian.
But the custody battle and allegations may finally be taking its toll on Thicke as he was spotted in Beverly Hills just three days after the restraining order went into motion, looking disheveled and exhausted.
Thicke, who is currently dating scary skinny model April Love Geary, faced another heartbreak earlier this week when it was revealed inside his late dad Alan Thicke's Will that he had picked his brother over son Robin to take care of his then-minor son.
The "Get Her Back" singer has since pulled back from the spotlight and even canceled his appearance to honor his dad at the 2007 NHL100 Gala event that took place on Jan. 27. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
