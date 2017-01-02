1 of 8
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice will have to say goodbye to her and Joe Giudice's New Jersey home forever, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to reports, the couple's former home in Jersey Shore will be destroyed so the homeowners can sell the lot.
When the Giudice's moved in during 2005, they had dished out $347,000 for the house, despite the original homeowners only paying $127,000. However, after Joe and Teresa's debt hell that landed them both in prison, the bank foreclosed the home and attempted to auction it off.
The house sat there without a bidder until the bank made the decision to buy it back for $100.
Meanwhile, Radar exclusively learned that Teresa's bankruptcy settlement was finally closed last month after it was ripped open again in May.
The 44-year-old star was granted by the U.S. Bankruptcy court Judge in New Jersey that she'll be allowed to keep 55 percent of her profits from her legal malpractice suit, and the other 45 percent will go to creditors.
The Turning The Tables author still owes over $219,000 to the IRS despite her small victory last month. Her husband is currently serving his 41-month sentence in prison — which began in March 2016 — for bankruptcy fraud.
As Radar reported, Teresa was released from prison in Dec. 2015 after serving 15-months in prison for not paying $200,000 in taxes. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
