Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice will have to say goodbye to her and Joe Giudice's New Jersey home forever, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 44-year-old star was granted by the U.S. Bankruptcy court Judge in New Jersey that she'll be allowed to keep 55 percent of her profits from her legal malpractice suit, and the other 45 percent will go to creditors.

The Turning The Tables author still owes over $219,000 to the IRS despite her small victory last month. Her husband is currently serving his 41-month sentence in prison — which began in March 2016 — for bankruptcy fraud.