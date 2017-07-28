RHONJ Fights Teresa Guidice Siggy Flicker

EXCLUSIVE

‘RHONJ’ Drama Explodes! Siggy Flicker Reveals Shocking Season 8 Secrets

'So many lines were crossed,' the Bravolebrity dishes.

By
Posted on
RHONJ Fights Teresa Guidice Siggy Flicker
View gallery 8
Getty Images
‘RHONJ’ Drama Explodes! Siggy Flicker Reveals Shocking Season 8 Secrets
1 of 8
The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies have always been the most explosive cast in the franchise and RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively with Siggy Flicker, who dished on all the shocking fights, scandals and drama we can expect in the upcoming season. “Everybody is just horrible,” Flicker explained about Teresa Guidice, Melissa Gorga and the rest of her Bravo co-stars. From a battle in Boca to and Italian disaster, the RHONJ ladies can’t control their anger or their thirst. “You’re going to see a whole new side to Siggy Flicker,” the feisty Bravolebrity told Radar. “My whole life, people would always flock to me because I have this energy about me, I couldn’t be a peace maker this season.” Click through Radar’s gallery for the most shocking details from the most outrageous season ever.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“I felt like I was the one being attacked,” Flicker, 50, told Radar about the drama that unfolded from New Jersey to Florida to Italy and back. “I’m not backing down,” she insisted. The fights that made the RHONJ ladies famous returned while filming, to an even greater degree. “Everybody is just horrible,” she said. Flicker explained that her alliances with Guidice, 45, and Gorga, 38, were tested “over and over again,” and ultimately “Every story line is against me this season.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar previously reported, new Housewife Margaret Josephs, 50, joined the cast, and she and Flicker had an ugly falling out. “All the drama comes to my front door,” Flicker told Radar about the new housewife. “We live in the same town. I was introduced to her by a friend. Look, I don’t know how to be phony or fake, I just know how to be me.” She said she was blindsided by Joseph’s actions during filming. “I was her cheerleader and she ended up coming at me several times throughout the season. She’s thirsty and wants to be on the show.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While nothing will ever top Guidice’s table tossing incident, the ladies’ trip to Boca in February was a close second. “I just wanted to have a nice vacation with Teresa, Melissa and the new girl [Josephs]. Teresa’s mother had just died, it was Melissa’s birthday. I wanted the new girl to join us because I though ‘the more the merrier.’ I was wrong. It got out of control and I was so upset. So many lines were crossed this season.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

These women have entitlement issues,” Flicker told Radar. “The season started out ‘let’s pick on this peace maker.’ I bring on this new girl who wants to be with Teresa and Melissa. The new girl, she’s a social climber. Did I do anything wrong? She crossed a line. This girl and I do not have good chemistry. I couldn’t be a peace maker this season.” She admitted that she and the new cast member hadn’t spoken since filming ended. “I don’t talk to her. Once you have toxic energy I block you out of my life.”
“At one point everybody but Teresa and Dolores turn on me,” she told Radar. Flicker explained that Giudice even helped her find a new doctor after her cancer diagnosis, in a show of true loyalty. But the rest of the women earned her wrath. “My confessionals are going to be out of this world.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“All guns came blazing at us this season,” Flicker said about herself and Dolores. “It wasn’t fun when we were going through it. This season all guns pointing at us. I went from peacemaker to warrior. Last season everyone said,'She is up Teresa’s ass.' Well, Teresa doesn’t pay my mortgage, she doesn’t pay for my car. I am my own person. We make it clear we are not taking s**t from anybody.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

When the group took a trip to Italy things got even worse, Flicker revealed. “It was a showdown there. It was horrific. There was another epic fight that was a continuation of another fight. The whole thread of the whole season was Siggy versus the new girl and Danielle, 54, versus Dolores. It was nonstop.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments