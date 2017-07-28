‘RHONJ’ Drama Explodes! Siggy Flicker Reveals Shocking Season 8 Secrets

The Real Housewives of New Jersey
ladies have always been the most explosive cast in the franchise and RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively with Siggy Flicker
, who dished on all the shocking fights, scandals and drama we can expect in the upcoming season. “Everybody is just horrible,” Flicker explained about Teresa Guidice
, Melissa Gorga
and the rest of her Bravo co-stars. From a battle in Boca to and Italian disaster, the RHONJ
ladies can’t control their anger or their thirst. “You’re going to see a whole new side to Siggy Flicker,” the feisty Bravolebrity told Radar. “My whole life, people would always flock to me because I have this energy about me, I couldn’t be a peace maker this season.” Click through Radar’s gallery for the most shocking details from the most outrageous season ever.