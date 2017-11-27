Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Most Intimate Relationship Secrets!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone public about their engagement and impending wedding. Find out the story behind their whirlwind romance and journey toward their big day! andhave gone public about their engagement and impending wedding. Find out the story behind their whirlwind romance and journey toward their big day! Photo credit: Getty Images

The couple first met in July 2016 through fashion designer Misha Nonoo, the now-estranged ex of Harry's Eton school pal, Alexander Gilkes. That summer, Markle had gone to spend some time in England before heading to Spain with Nonoo. Photo credit: Getty Images

Whirlwind romance! A month after meeting, Markle and Harry were already reported to be quite cozy. However, they were forced to sneak around to avoid any detection . They finally went public in September at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Photo credit: Getty Images

It was no holds barred for Harry and Markle at the event! They were caught smooching and celebrating their relationship with the future princess' mom. Photo credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Palace his decision to get engaged to Markle during a Nov. 24 meeting. According to reports, Harry officially announced to the Queen and the rest of the Palace his decision to get engaged to Markle during a Nov. 24 meeting. Photo credit: Getty Images

Harry has the full support of his fiancée's parents, who are thrilled with the relationship. Thomas Markle and Doria Radlan said in a statement. "Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together." Photo credit: Getty Images

Markle, 36, and 33-year-old Prince Harry are both set on having a "non-traditional" wedding. It will be the Suits star's second marriage — she divorced producer Trevor Engelson in 2013, a sticking point for the royals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Bombshell love landmine? While Markle will undoubtedly look beautiful for her big day, the strict royal family, including Prince Harry, has had to accept that the newest member of the clan has quite a few racy photos floating around from her younger years in Hollywood. Photo credit: Getty Images