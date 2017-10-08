Back In Black! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Baby Bump During Promotional Appearance thumbnail

BABY ON BOARD

Back In Black! Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Baby Bump During Promotional Appearance

Glowing reality star plugs her clothing line in Los Angeles.

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian covered her baby bump during an appearance this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the latest baby news details – click through the images.

Khloe Kardashian covered her baby bump by dressing all in black this weekend.

The reality star – who is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby – was all smiles at Century City Mall.

She wore a black jacket covering her tummy and down to her thighs set off by black leggings and heels.

Surrounded by a slew of bodyguards she wore her blonde hair down and straight and with lashings of make-up as she took to the stage to talk to her fans about her 'Good American' Fall collection.

The 33-year-old and her boyfriend were recently spotted getting laser treatments to keep their faces looking fresh and blemish free.

Basketball star Thompson, 26, was delighted to find out his famous girlfriend was pregnant recently.

Khloe has been very emotional since the news broke that she was pregnant – she suffered several miscarriages with her former husband Lamar Odom.

