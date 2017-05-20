1 of 8
Getty Images
Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton were doing their best to cover up their marriage trouble at her sister Pippa's wedding on Saturday night. But their glaring distance was a sign that she still hasn't forgiven him!
Getty Images
Getty Images
The 34-year-old and Kate, 35, were as far apart as a couple could get during the big celebration. Despite Kate being in charge of Pippa's needs, she rarely was seen getting close to her hubby, even after the ceremony.
Getty Images
Getty Images
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, William has been struggling to get out of the doghouse after his March ski trip that caught him acting flirty. Now, insiders told Radar the Royal pair are attending marriage counseling.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Of course it was all downplayed, but Kate was horrified and since then Will has been nothing short of a slave trying to make amends," an insider told Radar.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"All these publicity stunts and interviews are total deflections from the truth," the source went on about their recent joint-appearances together. "Kate's really struggling to forgive him."
Getty Images
Getty Images
"She was humilated and part of their therapy is for him to make public gestures to repair the damage," said the source.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The tension still seemed to be high during Pippa's wedding though, as they were constantly seen in different places: William with brother Prince Harry, and Kate clinging to her two kids — George, 3, and Charlotte, 2.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Do you think William and Kate are having marital issues? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: