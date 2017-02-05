1 of 9
Robin Thicke reportedly spent time with his son Julian, 6, over the weekend but due to a restraining order against him, a court appointed monitor tagged along. According to the report, the "Blurred Lines" singer, whose bitter custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton has made headlines, brought Julian to the children's entertainment center Kid's World in Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday. Click through Radar's gallery to find out more about Thicke's reunion with his son and ongoing custody fight.
Thicke, 39, is reportedly allowed to see his boy three times a week during his custody situation with ex-wife Patton, 41, and he played with him at Kid's World this Saturday.
As Radar has reported, Thicke spent time with Julian on Friday, Jan. 27, but then ditched the boy from that point on. "He did not exercise his right to spend time with his son and the monitor on Saturday, citing a business meeting. However, Paula offered alternate times that Julian could see Robin with the monitor that weekend, but he declined all visitation," a source told People magazine.
But another insider insisted to People that Thicke is fully focused on his son and Patton has launched a "campaign of negativity" against him.
In a court filing obtained by Radar, Patton ripped Thicke, claiming that he abused cocaine, cheated on her with multiple women, and hit their son so hard it "felt like hot lava."
Thicke and Patton are reportedly due back in court regarding their custody issues on February 24.
According to reports, Patton was granted custody of Julian after her mother called police when Thicke allegedly showed up and demanded to see his son on Jan. 19.
A Los Angeles judge granted Patton a temporary restraining order against Thicke for herself, Julian and her mother. The singer must stay 100 yards away from the three.
Thicke, whose famed father Alan Thicke died tragically in December after playing hockey, apparently didn't show up for the recent NHL All-Star game tribute to the actor due to the nasty publicity. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: