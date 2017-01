She has a strange relationship with her mother , Debbie Rowe, whom she didn't know until she was 10 years old. "When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist," she recalled. When she finally put two-and-two together, Paris asked her dad about it. "And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘What’s her name?’ And he’s just like, ‘Debbie,’” she says. “And I was like, ‘Ok, well I know the name.'" Paris reconnected with her mother more fully following Jackson's death, but maintains they're more friends than mother and daughter. "I’ve had a lot of mother figures," she said, citing her grandmother and nannies. "But by the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing. It’s more of an adult relationship."