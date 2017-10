Nelson also claimed Simpson asked him for help in conducting yet another killing. “I want you to help me kill the Goldmans,” Simpson allegedly told the author. “Those motherf*****s have been a pain in my a** since the trial, and they jump at every chance to tear me down in the media! Do you know how much money I’ve lost because of them? I’m sick of it!” Do you think O.J. Simpson is trying to mask his distress by running back to his luxury lifestyle? Sound off in the comments below.