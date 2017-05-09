1 of 10
Charlie Sheen isn’t “winning” anymore. The actor was caught signing autographs for just $60 a pop on Sunday— but his Saturday night was even more pathetic! Click through these slides for the latest on the fallen star.
“I was told he didn’t have anything to drink or anything,” the insider explained. “From what I heard he stayed sober.”
“I guess he was on his best behavior,” the source added.
Radar exclusively reported that Sheen’s life has been in shambles for years as reports of drug and alcohol abuse followed the star. He had two high profile divorces as well. In recent months, he's tried to get back on the straight and narrow by shacking up with his parents.
Radar also broke the bombshell news that Sheen is HIV-positive in 2015. On Friday, he told the Daily Mail that a medication for the disease left him with “borderline dementia”, but now the symptom is gone.
Does Sheen’s new behavior shock you? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
