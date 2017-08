was in court on Tuesday for the opening statements in her groping trial, as she faced off with the DJ she claims “grabbed onto my a** cheek, ” in an assault during a photo meet and greet in 2013. The "Bad Blood" singer wore a black dress and her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail intently watching on as the two men, six women jury was selected while opening statements began in the case. DJ David Mueller sued Swift for $3 million, claiming she ruined his career by falsely accusing him of groping her and she filed a countersuit saying his groping was “assault and battery.” Click through the gallery to see Swift in the court as the case began.