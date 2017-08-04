Picture Perfect? Matt Roloff Gets Family Farm Ready For Daughter’s Wedding

A wonderful fantastic Friday night! My Molly Jo and Fiancé Joel came into town to visit and met me and Chris and friends at Rogue Pub North Plains to hear Mitch Ward and Americana Jukebox band play. Great music. 😊❤️ I just love her. It's a wonderful start to Memorial Weekend. 🇺🇸#secondact #mydaughterandfiance #friendsandmusic #godisgood #blessings #imsothankful #memorialdayweekend2017🇱🇷

A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on May 27, 2017 at 6:36am PDT