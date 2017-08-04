PHOTOS

Picture Perfect? Matt Roloff Gets Family Farm Ready For Daughter’s Wedding

Molly is set to tie the knot on Aug. 5.

Molly Roloff is enlisting her family’s help to pull off her dream wedding this weekend! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Little People, Big World star’s big day.
Molly, 23, is set to tie the knot with Joel Silvius on August 5. The pair announced their engagement in December.
The couple set up a humble registry just a month later, but now RadarOnline.com has learned that their day may be far from modest after her wild bachelorette party.
Her dad, Matt Roloff, is getting the family farm ready for the festivities. “She personally picked where on the farm to hold her ceremony...her favorite grove under a huge oak tree in our back forest,” he shared. “My job... Make the location work! We're ready Molly.”
“This wild flower patch is coming to full bloom just in time for Mollys wedding day [sic],” he added. “Plan is to mow a path way right down the middle and into the forest grove. All her guest will be able to stroll to the ceremony amongst the flowers. Gonna be amazing.!! Love my molly girl [sic].”
Finally, he planted sunflowers in preparation for her big day.
Radar exclusively reported that Matt, 55, is bringing his assistant-turned-girlfriend Caryn Chandler as his date to Molly’s wedding, while his ex, Amy, is bringing her new boyfriend Chris Marek as well.
Do you think Molly's wedding will be over-the-top? Sound off in the comments!

