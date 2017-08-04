Picture Perfect? Matt Roloff Gets Family Farm Ready For Daughter’s Wedding

Her dad, Matt Roloff, is getting the family farm ready for the festivities. “She personally picked where on the farm to hold her ceremony...her favorite grove under a huge oak tree in our back forest,” he shared. “My job... Make the location work! We're ready Molly.”
“This wild flower patch is coming to full bloom just in time for Mollys wedding day [sic],” he added. “Plan is to mow a path way right down the middle and into the forest grove. All her guest will be able to stroll to the ceremony amongst the flowers. Gonna be amazing.!! Love my molly girl [sic].”
Finally, he planted sunflowers in preparation for her big day.
Radar exclusively reported that Matt, 55, is bringing his assistant-turned-girlfriendCaryn Chandler as his date to Molly’s wedding, while his ex, Amy, is bringing her new boyfriend Chris Marek as well.
