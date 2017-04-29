1 of 8
Mike Shay and Scheana Marie finalized their divorce earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, but not without some back-and-forth about who deserves what!
According to new reports, while the Vanderpump Rules diva, 31, scored some of the assets — including their 2016 Ford Explorer ($49,000), one of their bank accounts ($1,000), an 2009 Nissan ($19,000), plus a hefty retirement account with $31,000 sitting in it — she's being forced to cough up a major check for her ex.
The 29-year-old music producer is set to receive $50,000 from her. The amount is said to balance out their assets.
As Radar reported, Marie filed for divorce in November after two years of marriage. She was under the assumption that he'd relapsed on drugs and tried to freeze access to their accounts so that he couldn't drain them. Despite the reports, a source close to the musician previously insisted he's sober and doing well.
"While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately [http://radaronline.com/videos/scheana-marie-divorce-robert-parks-valletta-film-vanderpump-rules/], our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship," the couple said in a statement when the divorce was announced. "We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other's personal happiness and professional success."
But the doomed pair couldn't hold up their amiceable split.
Nearly two weeks ago, Shay leaked a shocking music video for his new song, "Grind For The Check" — which ended up being a major diss at his ex.
Meanwhile, Marie has been seen packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend, actor Robert Valletta. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
