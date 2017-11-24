The holidays must be complicated for Mel Gibson as he has nine children from three different women! On Friday, the controversial actor/director was spotted shopping for Thanksgiving groceries with his current baby mama Rosalind Ross, who is 34 years his junior. Scroll through RadarOnline.com’s gallery for more.
Mel Gibson Shops For Thanksgiving Food With Much Younger Baby Mama
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Gibson and Ross, who had a child together in January, shopped in Malibu on November 22, the day before Thanksgiving.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Onlookers said Gibson looked to be in a bad mood as they made their way back to the car, but he's never been a fan of the paparazzi.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The Braveheart director and Ross were dressed casually on Wednesday, with the screenwriter in a simple red tee shirt and jeans and Gibson looking rough in a black shirt, shorts, and a baseball cap.
Gibson's relationship with Grigorieva, mother of his daughter Lucia, got him tons of bad press as tapes of the actor screaming at her made the news.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Gibson made a directing comeback recently with Hacksaw Ridge and appears to be in a committed relationship with Ross. In fact, according to a Radar source, Gibson has been pushing Ross to marry him—although she's younger than six of his kids, most by his marriage to Robyn Moore. He had six sons and a daughter with Moore.
