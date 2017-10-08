Mel B Flaunts Bikini Body In Hawaii – See The Photos thumbnail

BEACH THERAPY

Mel B Flaunts Bikini Body In Hawaii – See The Photos

Under pressure star escapes divorce strain with sun filled vacation.

By
Posted on
Mel B Flaunts Bikini Body In Hawaii – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 7
MEGA
Mel B Flaunts Bikini Body In Hawaii – See The Photos
1 of 7
Mel B has flaunted her bikini body in Hawaii. The 42-year-old America's Got Talent judge took a needed vacation and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through the images to find out more.

Photo credit: MEGA

Mel B showed off her toned body in a white bikini as she went for a swim in the warm Hawaiian waters.

Photo credit: MEGA

The star was spotted snorkeling with her daughters Madison, 6, and Angel, 10.The star was spotted snorkeling with her daughters Madison, 6, and Angel, 10.

Photo credit: MEGA

The former Spice Girl was all smiles as she escaped the pressures of her high profile divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

Photo credit: MEGA

In their sex charged divorce it has been claimed she 'directed' Belafonte in videos of him with other women hence being addicted to abuse.

Photo credit: MEGA

The couple faced off in court recently in a tense stand-off as their divorce gets uglier by the minute.

Photo credit: MEGA

As part of his declaration Belafonte, 39, claimed that Mel B was addicted to cocaine and alcohol. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments