Meghan King Edmonds must have had a big change of heart about leaving reality TV to focus on her family. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 33-year-old Aspen is actually returning as a full-time cast member this upcoming season. Real Housewives of Orange County starmust have had a big change of heart about leaving reality TV to focus on her family. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 33-year-old wife of Jim Edmonds and new mom to daughteris actually returning as a full-time cast member this upcoming season.

I'm really owning this mom thing you guys A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on May 2, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT As previously reported, Edmonds told fans that she was moving to her native St. Louis with her baseball legend husband, 46, and newborn daughter. However, “producers felt that bringing her back full time could be good for her and good for ratings,” the source said.

It's a family affair @khallstudio! In celebration of our grand re-opening @khalldesignsfashionisland (two stores down) I'm offering my fans 20% off all fragranced goods online and in-store (all locations! St Louis, Chicago and OC!) with code: FashionIslandMKE! Only good this weekend! And pop in our new store (sneak peek in the background of this pic) and let me know what you think! A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT “Meghan started off as being a friend or a guest on the show for this upcoming season. She was really wanting to focus on her family,” the insider added.

We brought all the beaches... 🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT Vicki Gunvalson, 55, and Tamra Judge, 48, last season. But things are quite different now, as the source told Radar, “Meghan has formed a close bond with Tamra and Shannon [Beador] and it is working out really well so far.” As RHOC die-hards know, King Edmonds was not having any of the drama that was brewing between, 55, and, 48, last season. But things are quite different now, as the source told Radar, “Meghan has formed a close bond withand[Beador] and it is working out really well so far.”

My boyfriend gets all the love ❤️ happy 2017 A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:10pm PST Though they knew she could bring the drama, “producers had already written Meghan and her family out of the show, so she had to really plead and show them she wanted to return badly,” the source told Radar.

We're off to Ireland tonight at 9/8c! #rhoc #topoftheeveningtoya A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Oct 10, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT Luckily for Edmonds, divine intervention enabled her to rejoin with ease. “Negotiations fell through with production on with a potential new cast member, so they were able to make room for Meghan. She was the last person to get an offer to return to the full time cast,” said the source. According to the on-set snitch, filming for the current season of RHOC is almost complete.