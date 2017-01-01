1 of 8
Mariah Carey's 2016 was one drama episode after another — between her engagement bust with billionaire James Packer to hooking up with her boytoy backup dancer Bryan Tanaka — but RadarOnline.com has learned that she counted down to 2017 having a meltdown backstage!
The 46-year-old suffered a disaster performance in Times Square on Dec. 31 when her sound team screwed up her track, revealing to the audience she was lip syncing the entire time.
During the performance, she tried to belt out a few notes as she awkwardly moved from one place to another with her backup dancers — including Tanaka, who still remained smiling despite the embarrassment.
"When she was caught lip syncing, everyone started laughing at her," an insider told Radar. Carey eventually walked off stage after only performing a quick couple of songs, especially when fans began poking fun that she didn't even know the words to her own songs.
"Mariah was saying backstage that she was sabotaged," the source also revealed. "She told them that she's never doing it again."
This isn't the first time Carey has been caught in a humiliating moment on stage. Earlier this year in March, Radar caught the notorious diva unable to even lip sync her most classic songs on video! "She can't sing or hit the high notes," a source told Radar at the time.
