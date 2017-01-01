1 of 8

The 46-year-old suffered a disaster performance in Times Square on Dec. 31 when her sound team screwed up her track, revealing to the audience she was lip syncing the entire time.

During the performance, she tried to belt out a few notes as she awkwardly moved from one place to another with her backup dancers — including Tanaka, who still remained smiling despite the embarrassment

"When she was caught lip syncing, everyone started laughing at her," an insider told Radar. Carey eventually walked off stage after only performing a quick couple of songs, especially when fans began poking fun that she didn't even know the words to her own songs.

"Mariah was saying backstage that she was sabotaged," the source also revealed. "She told them that she's never doing it again."

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017 Carey later sent out a tweet about her humiliating moment, which read: "S**t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."