Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka look to still be going strong. But the singer almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she went on a dinner date with him this weekend. Carey’s dress barely held together and seemed to be splitting at the seams! Scroll down Radar’s gallery for more.
Mariah Carey Busts Out Of Her Dress On Date Night With Bryan Tanaka
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Music's Mimi, 47, tottered around in her strappy high heels outside of Gracias Madre Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with beau Tanaka, 34.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She wore an eye-popping black mini dress with a low cut out in the front to show all her cleavage plus a wide expanse of leg.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
In fact, Carey's dress was rigged up with sparkly stitches in the front that looked in danger of busting loose, which would have left the star stark naked.
Carey, who raises twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon,has been looking very happy recently with Tanaka. They've been seen kissing in public and it's clear the choreographer isn't a bit fazed by Mimi's mind-boggling fashion choices!
