Mariah Carey Busts Out Of Her Dress On Date Night With Bryan Tanaka

Mimi minces out of a restaurant nearly naked!

BACKGRID

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka look to still be going strong. But the singer almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she went on a dinner date with him this weekend. Carey’s dress barely held together and seemed to be splitting at the seams! Scroll down Radar’s gallery for more.

Music's Mimi, 47, tottered around in her strappy high heels outside of Gracias Madre Mexican restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with beau Tanaka, 34.

She wore an eye-popping black mini dress with a low cut out in the front to show all her cleavage plus a wide expanse of leg.

In fact, Carey's dress was rigged up with sparkly stitches in the front that looked in danger of busting loose, which would have left the star stark naked.

Recently, Carey disappointed fans with a VH1 performance critics called lazy.

But Carey still has toyboy Tanaka, her backup dancer, by her side, as Radar's photos show. After a brief split, they are back together again and he pampers her on dates.

Tanaka gallantly helped the singing diva walk the stairs at the Mexican restaurant by holding her hand. Tottering Carey looked like she could fall down at any moment in the awkward dress.

They are dating again, and sources wonder if Carey and her much younger beau might walk down the aisle one day.

Carey, who raises twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon,has been looking very happy recently with Tanaka. They've been seen kissing in public and it's clear the choreographer isn't a bit fazed by Mimi's mind-boggling fashion choices! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

