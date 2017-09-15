Exes Marc Anthony & Casper Smart Step Out For LA Bro Date!

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony just stepped out with her most recent ex-boyfriend, Casper Smart on what looked like a bro date! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the two unlikely pals went out for dinner in Los Angeles Mariana Downing, 21. See the bizarre photos! ’s ex-husbandjust stepped out with her most recent ex-boyfriend,on what looked like a bro date! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the two unlikely pals went out for dinner in Los Angeles with Anthony’s now-girlfriend , 21. See the bizarre photos! Photo credit: BACKGRID

This past Thursday, Anthony, Smart and Downing were caught dining together at LA hotspot Viva Hollywood. Does J-Lo know these two are friends?

As Radar readers know, Lopez, 48, and Smart, 30, called it quits in of 2016 after five years of dating! Sources claimed the split was quite amicable and that the two remained friends.

Days after the news of the breakup surfaced, Lopez said she and Anthony, 48, still very much loved each other.

Emme and Maximilian, 9, at the time. We have two kids together and they love to see that things are good between us," she said, speaking of her twinsand, 9, at the time.

Shannon De Lima, 29. He divorced her after two years After his marriage to Lopez ended in 2014 after 14 years of marriage, Anthony married, 29. He divorced her after two years amid his scandalous on-stage kiss with J-Lo.