J-Lo’s Nightmare

Exes Marc Anthony & Casper Smart Step Out For LA Bro Date!

Is Alex Rodriguez about to join the unlikely duo?

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony just stepped out with her most recent ex-boyfriend, Casper Smart on what looked like a bro date! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the two unlikely pals went out for dinner in Los Angeles with Anthony’s now-girlfriend Mariana Downing, 21. See the bizarre photos!

This past Thursday, Anthony, Smart and Downing were caught dining together at LA hotspot Viva Hollywood. Does J-Lo know these two are friends?

As Radar readers know, Lopez, 48, and Smart, 30, called it quits in of 2016 after five years of dating! Sources claimed the split was quite amicable and that the two remained friends.

Days after the news of the breakup surfaced, Lopez said she and Anthony, 48, still very much loved each other.

We have two kids together and they love to see that things are good between us,” she said, speaking of her twins Emme and Maximilian, 9, at the time.

After his marriage to Lopez ended in 2014 after 14 years of marriage, Anthony married Shannon De Lima, 29. He divorced her after two years amid his scandalous on-stage kiss with J-Lo.

During Lopez and Smart’s relationship, Anthony stated to various outlets that he was fond of Smart, and is now friendly with Alex Rodriguez.

Although Lopez is now head-over-heels for A Rod, 42, and “committed to having a baby with him,” does she think it’s odd that her exes are such good friends? Let us know you thoughts in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

