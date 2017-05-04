1 of 9

Lamar Odom keeps finding ways to hurt Khloe Kardashian! The couple's divorce dragged on for years after his near-fatal overdose, but they finally signed the papers in 2016. Now, with the ink barely dry on the deal, the former NBA star is unloading his multi-million dollar home and an insider told RadarOnline.com that he waited until after his divorce so he could keep the profits from his ex. Click through the gallery to see the expansive home and find out how Lamar plotted to keep the money from Khloe.

Lamar did NOT want to give any money to Khloe," a source close to the former Miami Heat star told Radar.

While Kardashian, 32, stood by Odom's side after his overdose in a Vegas brothel, the pair fought over the home during the divorce. "Khloe actually wanted this house," the source told Radar. "And Lamar had no interest in giving it to her."

"That's why he waited so long to sell it," the source claimed about Odom's decision to put the home on the market after his divorce was finalized.

Odom is now unemployed after his basketball career fizzled out, and the source told Radar that he " could use the cash ."

"He made a lot, but he spent a lot" as an NBA star, the source said about Odom.

"His finances have changed since he was earning a huge salary in the NBA," the insider claimed. "He doesn't have it coming in like before."