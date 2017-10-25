La Toya Jackson’s Disappearing Nose Could Collapse!

La Toya Jackson could be just one nose job away from the same catastrophe suffered by her brother Michael, who was sporting a fake schnoz when he died! In exclusive pictures obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jackson was spotted dashing out of a drugstore on Oct. 13 carrying a bottle of Aquaphor skin-healing ointment. Click through the gallery to find out more! Photo credit: Getty Images

Now, Radar has charted the evolution of La Toya’s incredible shrinking nose, dating back to her days as a fresh-faced singer in 1980. The jaw-dropping gallery was reviewed by a panel of America’s top plastic surgeons for Radar. While none have treated La Toya, they all agreed she’s gone under the knife for multiple nose jobs Photo credit: Getty Images

“The outer flare of the nostrils has been overly narrowed to the point of near disappearance,” said Dr. Lyle Back. “Each surgery carries the risk of more collapse, and so we end up with very unnatural, very narrow nostrils — and on the road to a disappearing nose, like her brother Michael!” Photo credit: Getty Images

“La Toya’s nose appears to be ever-changing,” added Dr. Anthony Youn. “The one constant is that it always appears to be getting smaller. I suspect she’s had several nose jobs.” Photo credit: Getty Images