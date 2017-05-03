1 of 9

BACKGRID BACKGRID Younes Bendjima this week in West Hollywood, sending baby daddy Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with modelthis week in West Hollywood, sending baby daddy Scott Disick a very clear message — see the photos!

BACKGRID BACKGRID Kourtney is keeping herself fresh with some fresh meat!

BACKGRID BACKGRID The reality star, 38, was spotted out with Younes Bendjima this week, enjoying a lunch date in WeHo.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Of course, Bendjima is just 23-years-old, making him 15 years her junior.

BACKGRID BACKGRID On the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sister Kim caught Scott with a "tramp" in his hotel room.

BACKGRID BACKGRID But Kourt doesn't seem too concerned with her ex's whereabouts.