Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with model Younes Bendjima this week in West Hollywood, sending baby daddy Scott Disick a very clear message — see the photos!
Kourtney is keeping herself fresh with some fresh meat!
The reality star, 38, was spotted out with Younes Bendjima this week, enjoying a lunch date in WeHo.
Of course, Bendjima is just 23-years-old, making him 15 years her junior.
But as Radar readers know, Kardashian is accustomed to hooking up with younger men — just ask Justin Bieber!
Meanwhile, the star's relationship with baby daddy Scott Disick continues to be complicated.
On the last episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sister Kim caught Scott with a "tramp" in his hotel room.
But Kourt doesn't seem too concerned with her ex's whereabouts.
Just last week, the star celebrated her birthday in Mexico, flaunting her bikini body right and left.
