1 of 8
Scott Disick flaunted his booze and bikini babes while on a bender in Miami last week. But instead of sulking at home, RadarOnline.com has learned that the bad boy’s 37-year-old baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, turned up the heat on her own – with go-to rebound, Justin Bieber! Click through 7 shocking photos of the cougar’s hot date night with the 22-year-old “Sorry” singer!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As fans know, the mother of Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, has been sneaking around with Bieber for years! But after ex Disick’s latest betrayal, Kardashian is done being private with Bieber.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“Kourtney and Justin have a super weird relationship and always have,” a source close to the Kardashian clan said.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Even though Kardashian and Bieber spent their date night at church in L.A., the source said that they are definitely not saints. “There is an insane amount of sexual attraction between the two of them, and even though her friends think it is creepy, she does not care,” said the source.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“Kourtney gave up her 20’s for Scott, and she is kind of reliving them now,” the insider told Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
And so what does young Bieber think about being Kardashian’s rebound fling? According to the source, he doesn’t mind one bit!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
“Justin doesn’t care that he is her go-to when Scott and her break-up because he is in it for the same things she is — sex and friendship,” explained the source. “Nothing more.”
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Not surprisingly, Disick continued his spree after returning to L.A. with his pal, Chris Brown. The two friends hit hot spot Catch on February 9. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: