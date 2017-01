1 of 8

Instagram Instagram Kim Zolciak Biermann denied having a nose job on Watch What Happens Live, her daughter Ariana has come under fire for potentially going under the knife too! Click through these slides to find out what top docs had to say about the 15-year-old’s new look! Like mother, like daughter ? Just weeks afterdenied having a nose job on Watch What Happens Live, her daughterhas come under fire for potentially going under the knife too! Click through these slides to find out what top docs had to say about the 15-year-old’s new look!

A photo posted by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:54pm PST Ariana posed for a photo shoot and debuted a more mature look. But, not all of her followers were fans!

back 2 blondee A photo posted by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:29pm PST “Somebody got her permission slip signed to get her lips done!” one Instagram user claimed, while another commented, “fillers must run in the family.”

A photo posted by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:27am PST Now, top docs revealed to Radar that Kroy Biermann’s step-daughter may have had work done!

🌹🌹 A photo posted by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:41pm PST “Ariana has had her lips done,” Dr. Zara Harutyunyan (who has not treated the reality star) told Radar. “Other than that, looks like she has a really good glam team for hair and makeup.”

vball A photo posted by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Aug 22, 2016 at 7:21pm PDT Dr. Anthony Youn also told Radar. “Her lips look plump and pouty, and she appears to be “Ariana's lips appear to have been injected with a filler, possibly Juvederm,”also told Radar. “Her lips look plump and pouty, and she appears to be happy with the look !”

no place I'd rather be:))) A photo posted by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Feb 4, 2016 at 1:38pm PST “The one problem here — she's only 15!” Dr. Youn, who has not treated Ariana, added. “In my opinion, 15-year-old girls should not be undergoing lip injections, which could have major complications. If she had the treatments done, then it means that one of her parents signed the consent. Not what I would recommend.”