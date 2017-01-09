1 of 12

RadarOnline.com's bombshell exclusive video exposing Kim Kardashian's robbers helped lead French police to uncover more clues, resulting in the Jan. 9 detainment of 16 suspects in the case. Click through our gallery to see how the video was one of the first in a series of revelations that helped crack the case!

An explosive copy of alleged security footage of the heist, obtained by Radar, showed one of the culprits as he held a Kardashian associate around the neck, claimed an insider.

"They were storming the room, and one of her friends was being held," said the insider. "At the time, Kim was in her bedroom, and there weren't any cameras there. She didn't come out to help her friend outside of her door."

At one point, the robber looks directly into the camera as he continues to choke the woman from behind. The only other footage of the crime was a video showing the criminals escaping on bikes.

Radar's footage was one of the first clues to the possible identity of the thieves.

Investigators discovered DNA on tape used to gag Kardashian to determine that it belonged to infamous thugs who had a long police record.

Detectives were then able to connect the men to over a dozen other suspected cohorts, who they are currently questioning.

Kanye West, suffer his own Kardashian was traumatized by the robbery and fled home to L.A. shortly after the ordeal. However, her agony continued as she watched her husband,suffer his own breakdown in the months to follow