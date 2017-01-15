1 of 9

Kim Kardashian's police statement about being roughed up by her jewelry robbers has been leaked — and it's a shocker! The sexy reality star described to Paris cops how she was naked underneath her bathrobe when masked men grabbed her, according to Le Journal du Dimanche . Click through Radar's gallery to see what Kardashian endured.

The distraught reality star told police, "I heard noises at the door, like footsteps, and I asked shouting who was there, no one answered."

Kardashian said she called her bodyguard as she "saw through the sliding door two persons coming…."

It's been speculated that the key players are "granddad gangsters" between the ages of 54 and 72. But in her statement to police, Kardashian thought the robbers "were a bit young because of the way they strapped me."

Kardashian's scary account of her robbery continued with her telling the cops that the two men were hooded and one wore a ski mask and had a cap and a jacket with "Police" written on it. The star said the man with the ski goggles ripped out her Blackberry phone.

"He asked me with a strong French accent, where was my ring," Kardashian told law enforcement in the leaked report. "It was placed on the bedside table. It costs 4 million dollars." The beauty said she told the robber she didn't know where her valuable engagement bauble was , but when the criminal brandished a weapon, Kardashian showed it to him. The man pointed a gun at her and took the ring.