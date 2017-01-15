1 of 9
Kim Kardashian's police statement about being roughed up by her jewelry robbers has been leaked — and it's a shocker! The sexy reality star described to Paris cops how she was naked underneath her bathrobe when masked men grabbed her, according to Le Journal du Dimanche. Click through Radar's gallery to see what Kardashian endured.
Kardashian, 36, was robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 2 in the apartment where she was staying for Paris Fashion Week.
The distraught reality star told police, "I heard noises at the door, like footsteps, and I asked shouting who was there, no one answered."
It's been speculated that the key players are "granddad gangsters" between the ages of 54 and 72. But in her statement to police, Kardashian thought the robbers "were a bit young because of the way they strapped me."
"He asked me with a strong French accent, where was my ring," Kardashian told law enforcement in the leaked report. "It was placed on the bedside table. It costs 4 million dollars." The beauty said she told the robber she didn't know where her valuable engagement bauble was, but when the criminal brandished a weapon, Kardashian showed it to him. The man pointed a gun at her and took the ring.
Kardashian was at her most vulnerable, naked and afraid during the daring heist. The masked men first took her into the entry hall of her suite. Then, she recalled to police in the report, "I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath…we went in the room…and they pushed me on the bed…they strapped me with plastic cables and tape on my hands, then they taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in[to]…my bathtub."
Kanye West's terrified wife said the robbers cleaned out her jewelry box, including two diamond bracelets by Cartier, a gold and diamond necklace by Jacob, and Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. They also took her iPhone 6, "then they left, running….I removed the tape from my hands and mouth." Because of the masks, Kardashian told cops she didn't know if she could recognize them again. As Radar has reported, some suspects have been released.
