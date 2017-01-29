1 of 8

Splash News Splash News Kim Kardashian knows how to hit Kanye West where it hurts! The 36-year-old — who left her troubled hubby at home in LA — is letting all her assets hang out in Costa Rica. Keep clicking through to see the pics!

Splash News Splash News The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was caught baring it all in a skimpy bikini while sitting poolside with sister Khloe on Jan. 28.

Splash News Splash News This is the first time Kim has slipped back into her bikini since her heist last October, but the truth of the matter is, she may have been waiting for the perfect moment to reveal her 60-pound weight loss — with a smaller butt and boobs!

Splash News Splash News When she began to step back out into the spotlight in January, buzz grew that she may have secretly undergone butt and boob reduction surgeries before the holidays — back when she was hiding from fans.

Splash News Splash News Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie Jenner, and momager Kris are all in Costa Rica filming their reality show. RadarOnline.com readers know that, and momager