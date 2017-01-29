1 of 8
Splash News
Splash News
Kim Kardashian knows how to hit Kanye West where it hurts! The 36-year-old — who left her troubled hubby at home in LA — is letting all her assets hang out in Costa Rica. Keep clicking through to see the pics!
Splash News
Splash News
Kim must be really trying to send Kanye through the roof again, especially since she knows that nothing else in the world infuriates him than her naked body in public!
Splash News
Splash News
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was caught baring it all in a skimpy bikini while sitting poolside with sister Khloe on Jan. 28.
Splash News
Splash News
This is the first time Kim has slipped back into her bikini since her heist last October, but the truth of the matter is, she may have been waiting for the perfect moment to reveal her 60-pound weight loss — with a smaller butt and boobs!
Splash News
Splash News
When she began to step back out into the spotlight in January, buzz grew that she may have secretly undergone butt and boob reduction surgeries before the holidays — back when she was hiding from fans.
Splash News
Splash News
RadarOnline.com readers know that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie Jenner, and momager Kris are all in Costa Rica filming their reality show.
Splash News
Splash News
Do you think Kim had boob and butt reduction surgeries? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: