It's the end of an era! Kim Kardashian revealed a distinctly flatter booty during a family trip to Costa Rica last week, and top plastic surgeons told RadarOnline.com that they believe she has had butt implants taken out.
In this photo taken recently, Kardashian’s butt is half of what it used to be! Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Michael K. Obeng, MD – who has not worked on Kardashian, told Radar, “Yes Kim K. appears to have had her implants removed. It's evident by the lack of fullness and roundness of her buttocks, not to mention the sagginess of the lower pole of her buttocks,"
NYC Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Matthew Schulman, agreed with his West Coast colleague. “Kim’s butt looks smaller,” he said.
According to Dr. Schulman, Kardashian may also have undergone liposuction to shrink her booty! “Kim may have had fat removed from her butt via liposuction,” said Dr. Schulman, who has also not treated Kardashian. “It is also possible that weight loss, and not a surgical intervention, is the reason for her slimmed butt.”
In addition to surgery, America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn, believes Kardashian’s smaller rear could also be due to weight loss!
“It appears that Kim may have had her buttocks reduced,” Dr. Youn, who has not worked on the KUWTK beauty, told Radar. “It’s also definitely possible that her buttocks have gotten smaller due to weight loss, liposuction, or even a combination of both. A little liposuction of the buttocks can make a backside go from massive to just plain big in as short as a couple of weeks!”
Double Board Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Sarmela Sunder, did not treat Kardashian but did agree that it appears she had something done to her butt! “It does appear that Kim Kardashian's backside is smaller than it used to be. She may have undergone liposuction with a butt lift, or removal/repositioning of gluteal implants,” Dr. Sunder added.
Do you think that Kim Kardashian looks hotter with a massive butt or a smaller booty? Sound off in the comments below.
